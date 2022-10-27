1 dead, 2 rescued from downed helicopter 46 miles offshore Morgan City, La.

The Coast Guard rescued two crewmembers from a helicopter crash approximately 46 miles offshore Morgan City, Louisiana, Wednesday.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. from Westwind Helicopter Inc. personnel confirming a company helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people aboard.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners while District Eight watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and diverted an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist.

An oil rig crew boat, Captain Ron, responded to the UMIB, arrived on scene, and reported two crewmembers in a life raft.

The Jayhawk aircrew hoisted the two crewmembers, who were then transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The body of the third crewmember was located in the submerged helicopter.

The two rescued crewmembers were last reported to be in critical condition.

“We’re grateful we were able to save two crewmembers but saddened from the loss of the third,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean DiGeorge, a District Eight search and rescue mission coordinator, “We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to the crewmembers’ family and friends during this difficult time.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation.