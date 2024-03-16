$1 million in Hurricane Ida aid announced for Lafourche Parish

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), announced $1,009,182 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Ida left many buildings in Lafourche Parish damaged and in danger of collapse. I’m grateful this $1 million will help Louisianians demolish these unsafe buildings,” said Kennedy.

“Hurricane Ida has shown the strength and resilience of South Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy.“This money will help Lafourche Parish recover from the storm’s heavy winds and rains.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: