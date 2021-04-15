1 million people in Louisiana complete COVID-19 vaccine series

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that more than 1 million people in Louisiana have completed a vaccine series.
According to today’s update, 1,035,070 people have completed a vaccine series.
Terrebonne Parish is reporting 18.72% of our their population has completed their vaccine series.
27,238 series initiated – 21,075 series completed
|Race
|Series Initiated
|Series Completed
|Population (2018)
|Black
|16.85%
|16.34%
|19.17%
|White
|70.5%
|72.44%
|70.71%
|Other
|11.58%
|10.24%
|10.11%
|Unknown
|1.06%
|0.98%
|N/A
|Age Group
|Series Initiated
|Series Completed
|5 – 17
|0.48%
|0.11%
|18 – 29
|6.78%
|4.72%
|30 – 39
|8.04%
|6.4%
|40 – 49
|10.72%
|8.84%
|50 – 59
|18.34%
|16.65%
|60 – 69
|26.32%
|27.95%
|70+
|29.31%
|35.33%
|Unknown
|0%
|0%
|Gender
|Series Initiated
|Series Complete
|Female
|56%
|57.15%
|Male
|43.87%
|42.73%
|Unknown/Other
|0.13%
|0.12%
Lafourche Parish is reporting 18.9% of our their population has completed their vaccine series.
23,980 series initiated – 18,561 series completed
|Race
|Series Initiated
|Series Completed
|Population (2018)
|Black
|12.16%
|11.16%
|13.3%
|White
|80.22%
|82.32%
|78.76%
|Other
|6.61%
|5.65%
|7.94%
|Unknown
|1.01%
|0.87%
|N/A
|Age Group
|Series Initiated
|Series Completed
|5 – 17
|0.5%
|0.12%
|18 – 29
|7.26%
|5.17%
|30 – 39
|8.87%
|7.94%
|40 – 49
|11.12%
|9.64%
|50 – 59
|18.78%
|16.88%
|60 – 69
|25.1%
|26.56%
|70+
|28.36%
|33.69%
|Unknown
|0%
|0%
|Gender
|Series Initiated
|Series Complete
|Female
|55.61%
|56.65%
|Male
|44.17%
|43.16%
|Unknown/Other
|0.22%
|0.2%