1 million people in Louisiana complete COVID-19 vaccine series

Archie Chaisson calls for Moment of Silence this afternoon for lost mariners
April 15, 2021
First victim identified in Seacor tragedy
April 15, 2021

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that more than 1 million people in Louisiana have completed a vaccine series.



According to today’s update, 1,035,070 people have completed a vaccine series.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 18.72% of our their population has completed their vaccine series.

27,238 series initiated – 21,075 series completed



Race Series Initiated Series Completed Population (2018)
Black 16.85% 16.34% 19.17%
White 70.5% 72.44% 70.71%
Other 11.58% 10.24% 10.11%
Unknown 1.06% 0.98% N/A

 

Age Group Series Initiated Series Completed
5 – 17 0.48% 0.11%
18 – 29 6.78% 4.72%
30 – 39 8.04% 6.4%
40 – 49 10.72% 8.84%
50 – 59 18.34% 16.65%
60 – 69 26.32% 27.95%
70+ 29.31% 35.33%
Unknown 0% 0%

 

Gender Series Initiated Series Complete
Female 56% 57.15%
Male 43.87% 42.73%
Unknown/Other 0.13% 0.12%

 

Lafourche Parish is reporting 18.9% of our their population has completed their vaccine series.

23,980 series initiated – 18,561 series completed

Race Series Initiated Series Completed Population (2018)
Black 12.16% 11.16% 13.3%
White 80.22% 82.32% 78.76%
Other 6.61% 5.65% 7.94%
Unknown 1.01% 0.87% N/A

 

Age Group Series Initiated Series Completed
5 – 17 0.5% 0.12%
18 – 29 7.26% 5.17%
30 – 39 8.87% 7.94%
40 – 49 11.12% 9.64%
50 – 59 18.78% 16.88%
60 – 69 25.1% 26.56%
70+ 28.36% 33.69%
Unknown 0% 0%

 

Gender Series Initiated Series Complete
Female 55.61% 56.65%
Male 44.17% 43.16%
Unknown/Other 0.22% 0.2%

 

 


Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

April 15, 2021

Gov. Edwards, Parish President Dove Issue Emergency Declarations Due to Ongoing Weather Threat

Read more