1 million people in Louisiana complete COVID-19 vaccine series

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that more than 1 million people in Louisiana have completed a vaccine series.

According to today’s update, 1,035,070 people have completed a vaccine series.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 18.72% of our their population has completed their vaccine series.

27,238 series initiated – 21,075 series completed

Race Series Initiated Series Completed Population (2018) Black 16.85% 16.34% 19.17% White 70.5% 72.44% 70.71% Other 11.58% 10.24% 10.11% Unknown 1.06% 0.98% N/A

Age Group Series Initiated Series Completed 5 – 17 0.48% 0.11% 18 – 29 6.78% 4.72% 30 – 39 8.04% 6.4% 40 – 49 10.72% 8.84% 50 – 59 18.34% 16.65% 60 – 69 26.32% 27.95% 70+ 29.31% 35.33% Unknown 0% 0%

Gender Series Initiated Series Complete Female 56% 57.15% Male 43.87% 42.73% Unknown/Other 0.13% 0.12%

Lafourche Parish is reporting 18.9% of our their population has completed their vaccine series.

23,980 series initiated – 18,561 series completed

Race Series Initiated Series Completed Population (2018) Black 12.16% 11.16% 13.3% White 80.22% 82.32% 78.76% Other 6.61% 5.65% 7.94% Unknown 1.01% 0.87% N/A

Age Group Series Initiated Series Completed 5 – 17 0.5% 0.12% 18 – 29 7.26% 5.17% 30 – 39 8.87% 7.94% 40 – 49 11.12% 9.64% 50 – 59 18.78% 16.88% 60 – 69 25.1% 26.56% 70+ 28.36% 33.69% Unknown 0% 0%