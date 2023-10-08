$1 Million Powerball Ticket sold in Houma

While the billion-dollar Powerball® jackpot is still waiting to be won – white balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19 – there were 12 winning tickets worth $1 million or more in Saturday’s drawing. Ten tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes, including a winner in Louisiana.

One tickets matching all five white balls was sold in Houma, La. at the Plantation Truck Plaza and Casino on Hwy. 311.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.55 billion for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $679.8 million.