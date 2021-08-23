10,950 new cases reported over the weekend; local vaccination numbers continue to rise

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 660,804. That’s 10,950 new cases reported since Friday.

The state also reported 59 new deaths, bringing the total to 11,977.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 89% of cases from 8/5 -8/11

• 80% of deaths from 8/5 -8/11

• 91% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations declined, with 2,838 Covid patients in the hospital as of Friday, 161 less than yesterday. 480 of those patients are on ventilators, 10 more than Friday.

Lafourche is reporting 15,869 total cases, 303 more than Friday. They are reporting 244 total deaths, 2 more than Friday. (210 are confirmed, 34 are probable.)*

Terrebonne is reporting 17,026 total cases, 420 more than Friday. They are reporting 259 total deaths, 1 more than Friday. (230 are confirmed, 29 are probable.)*

In Region 3, there are 187 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 7 more than Friday. Region 3 has 27 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 5 more than Friday.

Percent positivity** rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/5 – 8/11 is now at 18.00%, increased 2.86% from the week prior, which was 17.50%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/5 – 8/11 is now at 16.90%, decreased 12.44% from the week prior, which was 19.30%.

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 36.88% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 35.66% on Thursday. Terrebonne parish is reporting 32.68% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 31.84% on Thursday.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.

*Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

*Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

**Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).