12-year-old makes history as youngest member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce

12-year-old Kiah Dupont of Houma, owner of the local lemonade truck the Bayou Lemon, has made Terrebonne Parish history as the newest and youngest entrepreneur to become a member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

Dupont first started her lemonade business on May 27, 2023, and shortly after registered as an official business in June. She has been to numerous fairs, festivals, markets, and events since then, all while going viral on social media multiple times. Several of Dupont’s videos depicting her daily life as a young business owner have as little as one million views, with the largest to date ringing in at 36.6 million views–one video was even liked and shared by country music singer Lainey Wilson, bringing even more attention to Dupont’s business.