12-year-old makes history as youngest member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce

Fletcher Technical Community College Receives $100,000 Energy Efficient Upgrades from Entergy SolutionsMarch 11, 2024
12-year-old Kiah Dupont of Houma, owner of the local lemonade truck the Bayou Lemon, has made Terrebonne Parish history as the newest and youngest entrepreneur to become a member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.
Dupont first started her lemonade business on May 27, 2023, and shortly after registered as an official business in June. She has been to numerous fairs, festivals, markets, and events since then, all while going viral on social media multiple times. Several of Dupont’s videos depicting her daily life as a young business owner have as little as one million views, with the largest to date ringing in at 36.6 million views–one video was even liked and shared by country music singer Lainey Wilson, bringing even more attention to Dupont’s business.
In December of 2023, Dupont reached a major milestone in her business– just seven months after she started the Bayou Lemon, Dupont purchased her first food trailer, making her the first 12-year-old in Terrebonne Parish to own and operate her own food trailer. Dupont will be serving the community from her new food truck every Terrebonne Parish Mardi Gras parade at Marie’s Auto Parts.
For now, Dupont is excited to continue balancing the Bayou Lemon with her equally busy school schedule. “We are planning to keep going to different fairs, festivals, markets and private events,” said Dupont. “With my parents working and me going to school, selling on the weekdays are a challenge–so for now we are sticking to the weekends. We never expected our business to be what it is today, so there is always hope and room for expansion. We all feel so lucky to be apart of the Bayou Lemon.”