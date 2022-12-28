12-year-old runaway juvenile sought; Child’s mother also missing, wanted for questioning

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway juvenile.

On December 22, 2022, shortly before 4:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Brier Drive, in response to a runaway juvenile complaint. The TPSO Patrol Division made contact with the father of the juvenile and learned that his daughter allegedly left his residence on December 9, 2022, and he failed to report the incident at the time it occurred. Through further investigation, information was discovered that the juvenile has left the residence several times before, which have gone unreported. The father provided information that several days after his daughter left his residence, he contacted his daughter’s mother who confirmed that the juvenile was with her. The father provided information to deputies that identified his daughter as Griegh’anah Johnson, black female, and is described as 5 foot 4 inches, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also learned that Griegh’anah was last seen wearing a peach-colored romper and white tennis shoes and has a piercing in her left nostril.

Since the time of the initial report, Detectives of the TPSO Special Victim’s Unit have continued to actively investigate the incident but have been unsuccessful in locating Griegh’anah Johnson. Detectives have identified Greigh’anah’s mother as Lacy Lynn Johnson, 38, of Gibson, but have been unsuccessful in all attempts to contact her in connection with this investigation.

Griegh’anah Johnson has been entered into NCIC as a runaway and this is considered an active investigation.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on her whereabouts, or the whereabouts of Lacy Lynn Johnson to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433, or CRIMESTOPPERSBR.ORG, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.