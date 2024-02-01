$14.1 million announced in Hurricane Ida aid, protective measures for south Louisiana

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced $14,089,774 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid and protective measures.

“Louisianians are working hard to recover from hurricane damage and protect their infrastructure from future storms. I’m grateful to see this $14.1 million help the people of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes with their recovery from Hurricane Ida and help Cameron Parish prepare for future disasters,” said Kennedy.

“Despite the impact of these hurricanes still being felt years later, Louisianans have remained resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help our communities recover and rebuild.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$8,512,546 to Terrebonne Parish to restore Buquet Bridge due to damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

$1,316,566 to the Greater Lafourche Port Commission to repair damages to the Wilbert Collins Sr. Fourchon Operations Center, the Johnny Melacon Jr. Fourchon Emergency Operations Center and the Fourchon Operations Warehouse caused by Hurricane Ida.

$4,037,364 to Cameron Parish to fund the first phase of the construction of an electric substation and transmission line.