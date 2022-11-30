$166.3 million in Hurricanes Laura, Ida recovery grants approved by FEMA

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in NapoleonvilleNovember 30, 2022
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced $166,275,696.07 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants in disaster aid for Louisiana.
“South Louisiana has struggled to bounce back from years of devastating storms,” said Dr. Cassidy.“This is huge for our coastal communities who have long waited for adequate federal disaster aid.”
“Communities and schools across southern Louisiana are still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Ida, and this $166 million will support our state as we continue to rebuild,” said Kennedy.
The FEMA aid will fund the following:
- $1,510,562 to Terrebonne Parish for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
- $1,128,089 to Lafourche Parish for debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
- $57,954,046 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Inc. for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
- $31,578,251 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.
- $29,982,954 to Tangipahoa Parish for debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
- $11,668,094 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Lewis Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura.
- $6,087,002 to the city of Mandeville for right-of-way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
- $4,822,224 to New Orleans Sewerage and Water for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
- $4,538,184 to the city of New Orleans for debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
- $3,641,214 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to Watkins Elementary School related to Hurricane Laura.
- $3,499,075 to the Ochsner Clinic Foundation for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
- $3,259,406 to the Lake Charles Housing Authority for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
- $3,035,372 to the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District for infrastructure repair related to Hurricane Laura.
- $1,357,946 to the town of Grand Isle for repairs to their water control facility related to Hurricane Ida.
- $1,151,164 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
- $1,062,112 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for Public Assistance Alternate Procedures for debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Laura.