$166.3 million in Hurricanes Laura, Ida recovery grants approved by FEMA

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced $166,275,696.07 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants in disaster aid for Louisiana.

“South Louisiana has struggled to bounce back from years of devastating storms,” said Dr. Cassidy.“This is huge for our coastal communities who have long waited for adequate federal disaster aid.”

“Communities and schools across southern Louisiana are still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Ida, and this $166 million will support our state as we continue to rebuild,” said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following: