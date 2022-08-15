16th Annual Ron Brooks Blood Drive Happening August 15 Through October 31

Terrebonne General Health System Blood Donor Center is proud to kick off the 16th Annual Ron Brooks Blood Drive Challenge. The blood drive starts on August 15th and will run through October 31st. This annual blood drive challenges Louisiana State University (LSU) fans to give the gift of life by donating blood at the Terrebonne General Blood Donor Center.

Ron Brooks, an avid Ole Miss fan, founded the drive that started sixteen years ago as a challenge to bring awareness to the importance of blood donation and increase the number of blood donors. Over the past 16 years, the Ron Brooks Blood Drive Challenge has brought over 10,000 donated pints to Terrebonne General’s Blood Donor Center. Each year, Brooks donates $1.00 to The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System for each pint of blood donated. This year’s overall goal is 900 pints. Blood donations are a crucial part of saving lives within our community. Someone needs blood every two seconds. It takes less than 30 minutes to donate one pint that can save up to three lives.

In addition to bringing much-needed life-saving blood to Terrebonne General and patients, the funds donated by Brooks to The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System will be given back to residents in our community through healthy lifestyle-centered programs offered by Terrebonne General Health System. The mission of The Foundation for Terrebonne General is to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of South Louisiana.

“We are excited to enter into our 16th year of this challenge,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO. Through this annual blood drive, we can receive blood donations that save over 28,000 lives in our community. “We appreciate the community support and would like to encourage everyone to participate in this life-saving event.”

Each donor will receive a commemorative t-shirt and be entered in a drawing to win two $500 VISA gift cards and autographed footballs. First-time donors will be entered to win Beats by Dr. Dre. All winners will be announced on the last day of the drive, October 31st.

For more information, call (985) 873-4025 or stop by the Blood Donor Center in Terrebonne General’s Medical Annex Building behind the hospital on Belanger Street (across from the parking garage). Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 7:30am -3:30pm. Extended hours are available by appointment until 5:00 pm on Mondays and Thursdays.