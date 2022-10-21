$18.8 Million will be sent to Terrebonne Parish School Board for Hurricane Ida Remediation Costs

Our congressional delegation today announced $169,155,732 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

$18,857,855 will go to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures it took related to Hurricane Ida. This reimbursement covers 100 percent of the costs to clean out, dehumidify, conduct mold remediation, purchase generators, and other efforts to get Terrebonne Parish schools back online after Hurricane Ida.

“This $169 million supports local efforts to clear debris, repair infrastructure and recover from other hurricane damage that too many Louisianians have been suffering through,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Families in Southwest Louisiana should not have to worry about losing power for weeks after a storm like Laura. This funding will reduce that worry,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). “Just like Laura, Ida devastated communities across south Louisiana, and this reimbursement is an important step towards recovery.”

The FEMA aid will also fund the following: