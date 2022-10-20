19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 90

On October 20, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 90 at Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Alexis Crimiel of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Crimiel, who was driving a 2014 Nissan Versa, was stopped on LA Hwy 182 at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 90. At the same time, a 2013 Mack truck was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 90 in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, Crimiel failed to yield to approaching traffic, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Mack.

Crimiel, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Mack was also restrained and suffered minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Drivers should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Obeying all traffic laws and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between a safe drive and one that ends in tragedy.

Troop C has investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths in 2022.