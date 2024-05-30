19th-century plantation in East Houma officially opens its doors to visitors

The doors have officially opened on Houma’s newest piece of history, the 96-year-old Residence Plantation.

The Residence Plantation, also referred to as the Volumina House, is a family-owned and operated farm founded in 1828. Located at 8951 Park Avenue in Houma, the farm is still currently in operation today, making it one of the oldest working farms in the state of Louisiana.

Volumnia Barrow Slatter inherited the farm in 1878 from her father Robert Ruffin Barrow, son of Bartholomew Barrow of Afton Villa. Robert Ruffin Barrow owned sixteen farms in three parishes in Louisiana and a few large land holdings in Texas making him one of the biggest agricultural empires in the south before the Civil War. In 1895 a fire partially destroyed the old antebellum home of her father and she built the present Queen Anne Architectural Style House with Eastlake features in its place.

Photos provided.

This afternoon, the Residence Plantation officially opened its doors to the public, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the grounds.

“We are so excited to finally be open for everyone to enjoy,” said Celeste Landry, Managing Director of Residence Plantation. “There are not a lot of history structures on the East side of Houma so we are really happy to be able to bring this to the area.”

Residence Plantation offers many things for visitors to enjoy, including the working farm and farm animals, the barn, the main house, workers quarters, and more. Photo shoots are also available for booking on the grounds.

For more information about Residence Plantation’s rich history, please visit their website.