$2.8 Million Announced for Louisiana in Hurricane Ida Relief, including Lockport Ball Field Park

Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Louisiana will receive $2,812,028.40 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Hurricane Ida relief. The Franciscan Ministries of Our Lady Health System will receive $1,537,769.70 for the permanent restoration of the Franciscan Ministries OLS Building. Lafourche Parish will receive $1,274,258.70 for damages to the Lockport Ball Field Park.

“Louisiana is still healing from the effects of Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “As our communities continue to rebuild, they remain resilient. This funding will aid repairs and make a brighter future possible.”

“Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana and left our communities with bad damage. This $2.8 million will help Louisianians in Ascension and Lafourche Parishes continue to recover,”said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

• $1,537,770 to the Franciscan Ministries of Our Lady Health System for the permanent restoration of the Franciscan Ministries OLS Building as a result of Hurricane Ida.

• $1,274,259 to Lafourche Parish for damages to the Lockport Ball Field Park as a result of Hurricane Ida.