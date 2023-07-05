2-week bridge restriction announced by Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

July 5, 2023
July 5, 2023

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced a bridge restriction and waterway closure.

Beginning on Monday, July 17, 2023 through Monday, July 31, 2023, the Combon Bridge located at 6234 Grand Caillou Road will be restricted to one lane of traffic during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Travelers should expect brief delays at the time for vehicle traffic.


Community members should also be advised that the Bayou Grand Caillou waterway will be closed to marine traffic at this time.

For questions and more information, please call (985) 873-6734.

