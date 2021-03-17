2021 ‘Give-N-Day’ Sets New Fundraising Record

The Nicholls Foundation 2021 Give-N-Day nearly doubled the record for most dollars raised during its March 2 fundraiser.

This year’s event raised $183,830 from 1,199 donors to 89 campus organizations. Gifts came from 34 states ranging from Washington state to Washington D.C., and eight countries. The previous record for most money raised was in 2019 with $100,454.

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a way for student organizations, academic programs and athletics to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. For the first time ever, every organization that registered, received at least one gift.

Nicholl Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker said he was impressed with the commitment from donors and organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 2021 Give-N-Day was the most successful to date, and there are increases in all measured areas,” he said. “This year saw the most funds ever raised, the most gifts ever from the most donors and the most gifts from outside of Louisiana.”

Maritime Management led the way with $19,555 raised. Other programs that received remarkable financial support were:

Ellender Memorial Library received the most individual donations with 94. Other programs to receive a significant number of donations were:

Nicholls Accounting with 89

Kappa Sigma with 69

CROWN with 57

Nicholls Soccer with 49

Pre-Dental Society, Maritime Management and Colonel ESports with 46

Nicholls Alumni Federation with 44

College of Business Administration Excellence Fund with 41.

For more information on Give-N-Day or to connect with the Nicholls Foundation, visit NichollsFoundation.org.

Feature photo courtesy of Nicholls social media.