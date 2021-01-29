2021 Marks 70th Anniversary for Fletcher

Throughout 2021, Fletcher Technical Community College is celebrating 70 years of their provision of education and service to the Bayou Region. The 70th anniversary logo was unveiled during convocation to faculty and staff on January 11. It will be used throughout 2021, and a number of special events for alumni, students, and the community are planned. Specific details will be announced as the dates draw closer.

Fletcher Technical Community College was originally established as South Louisiana Trade School in 1948. Classes were held on St. Charles Street in Houma. After name changes in 1977 and throughout the 1990s, the college was named L.E. Fletcher Technical Community College in 2003. Mr. F. Travis Lavigne, Jr. served as the chancellor of this new organization.

In 2012, Fletcher opened the doors to a new campus in Schriever, Louisiana. Three years later, the college launched a capital campaign to build a Workforce and Career Center through Act 360, a statewide initiative to improve Louisiana college facilities.

Dr. Kristine Strickland was named Chancellor in 2016, following Mr. Lavigne’s retirement in 2014. In 2018, Fletcher was part of a realignment of South Central Louisiana Technical College. Through that alignment, Fletcher gained facilities in Galliano and Thibodaux.

Two highlights from 2020 include being named in The Chronicle of Higher Education as a Best College to Work For, and the announcement that the Fletcher Falcon Enterprise Corporation received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to build a new nursing training facility.

“Our college community is thrilled to announce the kick-off of our 70th anniversary year,” commented Fletcher Chancellor, Dr. Kristine Strickland. “Fletcher Technical Community College has continued to serve our community through the continued evolution of our training and curriculum. We celebrate the tremendous impact our institution has had on our community and look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence. We look forward to celebrating with everyone this year!”