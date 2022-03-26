2021 Tax Notices Sent to Property Owners with Payment Due May 31, 2022

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has sent out tax notices to property owners in Lafourche Parish. This notice is the 2021 tax bill that is normally sent in the fourth quarter of the year but was delayed due to Hurricane Ida. Payments can be made online, by phone, by mail, or in person. All 2021 property tax payments are due in full by May 31, 2022.

A total of 42,388 tax notices were sent to property owners, and $89,655,190.93is now due. These taxes help fund all aspects of public service in the parish such as roads, drainage, levees, law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals, ambulance services, schools, and recreation. An additional 29,301 properties are homestead exempt, and no taxes are owed. An increase in tax notices is due to the addition of collecting property taxes for the Town of Golden Meadow.

Payments can be made online, by mail, over the phone, or in person. Sheriff Webre strongly encourages payments to be made online or by mail to avoid wait times.

A QR code appears on all tax notices that can be scanned using a smartphone camera to go to the online tax payment website: LPSO.net/PayMyTaxes. Payments can be made over the phone by calling (985) 449-4430, and select option one for the payment center. Payments can also be mailed using the envelope provided which will be sent to an out-of-state processing center for faster processing addressed to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 669227, Dallas, TX 75266-9227. Taxes can be paid in person by check, money order or cash at the LPSO Administrative Office (200 Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux) and at the South Lafourche Substation (102 West 91st Street, Cut Off).

Any unpaid taxes become delinquent on June 1, 2022. Per state law, delinquent taxes accrue interest at a rate of 1% per month until paid and will be subject to additional costs associated with the tax sale. If the property is sold at the tax sale, the property owner will have to reapply for homestead exemption at the Assessor’s Office. Property sold at the tax sale may be redeemed up to three years from the date the property is sold, but per state law, a 5% penalty will apply, as well as, a monthly interest rate of 1%. Additionally, all costs associated with the delinquent tax process must be paid. The owner must contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to redeem the property.

Any unpaid taxes on movable/inventory property may cause the property in question to be seized and sold at auction.

The current property owner is responsible for all taxes due. Anyone who purchased property in 2021 may not receive a tax bill due to it being sent to the previous owner. Homeowners with mortgages should check with their mortgage company before making a payment as those companies generally collect escrow and pay property taxes on behalf of the property owner. Please check whether your mortgage company will make your tax payment before you make a separate payment directly to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Beginning in January, the Lafourche Parish Assessor’s Office sent a letter to property owners with an estimate of their taxes owed. This was due to a mandatory reassessment after Hurricane Ida. Questions regarding property assessment or ownership should be directed to the Lafourche Parish Assessor’s Office at (985) 447-7242.

Beginning this year, tax notices will also include any money owed as a result of a lien placed on the property by Lafourche Parish Government. This could be as a result of grass abatement, demolition, or other work done on the property by Lafourche Parish Government or its contractors. Questions about these charges should be directed to Lafourche Parish Government by calling (985) 532-6229.

For more information about making tax payments, property owners can contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Tax Section at (985) 449-4430 or visit LPSO.net/PayMyTaxes where you can view the amount due, print a receipt or make a payment.