2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students Announced

Twelve State Attorneys General Lead Multi-State Opposition to CDC Proposals
October 24, 2022

The 2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students were recently announced! Congratulations to the following students:

 

  • Vocal Music – All-State Mixed Choir
    • Christopher Bradford – THS
    • Xander Cox – THS

 

  • Instrumental Music – All-State Orchestra
    • Brian Blanchard, Percussion – HLB

 

  • Instrumental Music – All-State Symphonic Band
    • Thaddeaus Williams, Trumpet – THS

 

  • All-State Concert Band
    • Madeline Viguerie, Flute – THS
    • Keely Falgout, Flute – HLB
    • Mischa Trams, Flute – THS
    • Amelia Ferrer, Clarinet – THS
    • Carter Domangue, Alto Sax – THS
    • Loukas Naquin, Trombone – THS

 

The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) sponsors six All-State Ensembles which include Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Mixed Choir, Women’s Chorale, Orchestra, and Jazz Ensemble. Students across the state have to audition for the ensembles, in which band and choir have two rounds of auditions. The selected students have the opportunity to perform under nationally recognized ensemble directors and the ensembles perform at LMEA’s Annual Professional Development Conference which is held in November. Congratulations to all of our Terrebonne All-State Honor Students!

 

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

October 24, 2022

Twelve State Attorneys General Lead Multi-State Opposition to CDC Proposals

Read more