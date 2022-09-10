2022-23 State’s First Teacher Advisory Council Includes Terrebonne

Terrebonne General Health System Board of Commissioners Welcomes Arlanda Williams and Tanner MageeSeptember 10, 2022
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. The council includes Tiffany Starks from Legion Park Elementary here in Terrebonne Parish!
Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings. This cohort of educators will meet with Dr. Brumley quarterly to share feedback on current education initiatives and offer insight on how Louisiana can continue to improve student outcomes.
“One way we elevate teacher voice in Louisiana is by giving them a seat at the table on the issues that matter in our classrooms,” said Dr. Brumley. “The educators on our council represent the great diversity of school choices available to Louisiana families. I’m looking forward to learning from their experiences and coming together on solutions that are best for students.”
The members of the 2022-23 Louisiana Teacher Advisory Council are:
- Cammie Benoit | South Cameron High School | Cameron Parish
- Brittany Bonnaffons | Hahnville High School | St. Charles Parish
- Gwynne Clavijo | Atkins Elementary | Caddo Parish
- Allison Davis | Ouachita Parish High | Ouachita Parish
- Bernita Dunbar | Delta Charter | Public Charter
- Megan Girlinghouse | Catholic of Pointe Coupee | Nonpublic
- Lauren Gros | E. S. Richardson Elementary | Webster Parish
- Tristen Guillory | St. Amant High School | Ascension Parish
- Melanie Hurd | Northeast Baptist School | Nonpublic
- Amanda Jones | University View Academy | Virtual Public Charter
- Katelyn Keowen | Prairieville Middle School | Ascension Parish
- Regena Landry | Copper Mill Elementary | Zachary Community Schools
- John Lary | C.E. Byrd High School | Caddo Parish
- Allison McLellan | Belle Chasse High School | Plaquemines Parish
- Erika Musgrove | Broadmoor Elementary | East Baton Rouge Parish
- Tiffany Starks | Legion Park Elementary | Terrebonne Parish
- Cassidy Tackett | Union Central Elementary School | Caldwell Parish
- Amber Thomas | Advantage Charter Academy | Public Charter
- Taylor Wallace | Woodvale Elementary | Lafayette Parish
- Karrie Ward | Kehoe- France South | Nonpublic
- Erik Willie | French Settlement High | Livingston Parish
- Antonio Wilson | Ruston High School | Lincoln Parish
All Louisiana K-12 teachers were eligible to apply during the application period that ran from August 10-25. The LDOE received nearly 900 applications.