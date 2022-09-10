2022-23 State’s First Teacher Advisory Council Includes Terrebonne

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. The council includes Tiffany Starks from Legion Park Elementary here in Terrebonne Parish!

Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings. This cohort of educators will meet with Dr. Brumley quarterly to share feedback on current education initiatives and offer insight on how Louisiana can continue to improve student outcomes.

“One way we elevate teacher voice in Louisiana is by giving them a seat at the table on the issues that matter in our classrooms,” said Dr. Brumley. “The educators on our council represent the great diversity of school choices available to Louisiana families. I’m looking forward to learning from their experiences and coming together on solutions that are best for students.”

The members of the 2022-23 Louisiana Teacher Advisory Council are: