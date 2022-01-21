2022 Crawfish Season off to an Early Start

Good news Louisiana, crawfish season is supposed to be a plentiful one which means prices will once again be manageable!

LSU AgCenter announced that Louisiana’s crawfish season will have a faster start since November and December had above-average temperatures. Mark Shirley, an aquaculture agent for the LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant said water jumping between temperatures of 60 and 70 is optimum for crawfish growth. They reported some pond water temperatures as high as 75 degrees at the end of December which means it kept the newly crawfish hatchlings active and growing. This has led to many crawfish being the market size in late December and early January.

Despite the recent cold and freezing temperatures, the catch won’t be affected once warm weather returns. Shirley said that crawfish producers and buyers reported they have had a better start this year than they did in the past five years. Shirley said because of the rainy weather Louisiana had through early September which is the time crawfish were in their late-summer burrows along with their young. They said that wet conditions are beneficial to both adult and young crawfish by helping them survive until their ponds are flooded in September and October.

Louisiana is expected to have nearly 260,000 acres of crawfish ponds across the state producing nearly 150 million pounds of crawfish.