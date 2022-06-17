2022 Energy Venture Camp will explore the world of STEM

Bayou Stem is excited to announce its Bayou Stem Energy Venture Camp in Houma. Sponsored by Shell Oil and Gas Company , the annual camp explores the world of STEM, investigating the renewable and sustainable energy solutions of the future. Instructors will discuss the effects the energy sector has on climate change and how you can help.

The in-person Energy Venture Camp will take place on the campus of Fletcher Technical Community College, and Nicholls State University from Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, and will feature interactive and hands-on stem projects. Participants will build working solar panels from scratch, get hands on experience with energy based chemistry, design and build renewable energy solutions, explore bioengineering in virtual reality, program smart electronics, and much more.

“Join us as we investigate the renewable and sustainable energy solutions of the future. Investigate solar technology as you make your very own working solar panels from scratch! Learn how the energy sector is tackling the challenge of climate change and how you can help! You’ll work together using camper-built renewable energy designs, virtual reality headsets, electronics, chemistry, bio-engineering, and many other emerging solutions to tackle real-world energy challenges in this one-of-a-kind Shell Experience!,” reads a statement from Bayou STEM.

The camp will take place from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. with both virtual and in-person camps available. The week-long camp is geared towards children in grades 7-12. Tickets to the event are $250. Registration for the 2022 Bayou Stem Energy Venture Camp can be completed here.