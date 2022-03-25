2022 Give-N-Day Breaks Records, Raises a Quarter of a Million for Nicholls Organizations

The 2022 Give-N-Day soared past previous fundraising records as campus organizations raised more than $256,000 from more than 1,440 donors.

The 24-hour event, held March 15, raised $256,860 from 1,445 donors to 108 campus organizations. Gifts came from a record 36 states ranging from Hawai’i to Massachusetts and a record 11 countries. The previous record for most money raised was $183,830 in 2021.

“In addition to seeing a number of fundraising records for Give-N-Day being topped, it is exciting to have more donors from the Nicholls community being supportive and having so many campus organizations being positively impacted with such generous support,” Nicholls Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker said. “With this being the fifth year, myself and the core committee members are humbled to see where this event began to where it is now in becoming somewhat of a Nicholls tradition.”

Maritime Management led the way with $36,850 raised. Other programs that received remarkable financial support were:

Nicholls Soccer with $29,265

Nicholls Accounting with $27,430

Bridge to Independence with $10,020

Nicholls Track & Field and Cross Country with $9,650

Nicholls Football with $8,110

Colonel Catholics with $7,695

Colonel eSports with $7075

Colonels Retention of Winners Network (CROWN) with $6,460

Colonel Athletic Association Excellence Fund with $6,425.

Nicholls Soccer received the most individual donations with 183. Other programs to receive a significant number of donations were:

CROWN with 96

Nicholls Accounting with 85

Nicholls Track & Field and Cross Country with 61

Bridge to Independence with 59

Nicholls Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) with 57

Ellender Memorial Library with 52

Colonel Cats with 47

Kappa Sigma with 45

The Nicholls Alumni Federation with 44.

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a way for student organizations, academic programs and athletics to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. For more information on Give-N-Day or to connect with the Nicholls Foundation, visit NichollsFoundation.org.