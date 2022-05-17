2022 LSA Scholarship Awarded to Central Lafourche High School Student

Sheriff Craig Webre announced Central Lafourche High School senior Amy Chiasson has been awarded the 2022 Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship for Lafourche Parish. Chiasson will receive the $500 scholarship to assist her with expenses as she plans to attend Nicholls State University and major in Pre-professional Allied Health. On her application, Chiasson indicated plans to pursue a career in physical therapy after college. Chiasson was notified of the scholarship award and presented with a certificate on May 16, 2022, at Central Lafourche High School’s senior awards night.

Sheriff Webre congratulated Chiasson on receiving the scholarship. “Ms. Chiasson is involved in numerous school organizations and has been honored with several awards. I wish her the best of luck as she pursues her dream of a career in physical therapy.”

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Educational Scholarship Program awards $500 to graduating high school students in parishes where the sheriffs are members of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. Funding for this scholarship is made possible through the generous support of Lafourche Parish’s Honorary Members. The goal of the program is to provide assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the program.

To be eligible for the LSA scholarship, each applicant must be a Lafourche Parish resident and a high school senior planning to enroll as a full-time student at Nicholls State University or Fletcher Technical Community College. The scholarship is awarded as a gift, not a loan, to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. An independent board of review selects the winner of the scholarship.