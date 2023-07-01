2023 Independence Day Celebration And Safety Tips

With the Independence Day Holiday approaching, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue would like to offer some safety tips and reminders. Thibodaux City Ordinance prohibits the discharge of fireworks inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
There will be a permitted Fireworks Show at 9 p.m. inside the City Of Thibodaux. The fireworks display will be visible from Peltier Park on July 4th. This event is open to the public and free admission. Please be safe, while you celebrate our Nations Independence.
Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to wish everyone safe travels during this holiday and offer a few safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of our partners for helping spread the word about the importance of not drinking and driving – even if it is just one drink. Together, we can keep Thibodaux safe and a great place to live. Have a safe and fun-filled 4th of July.