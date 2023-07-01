2023 Independence Day Celebration And Safety Tips

With the Independence Day Holiday approaching, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue would like to offer some safety tips and reminders. Thibodaux City Ordinance prohibits the discharge of fireworks inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

Sec. 7-1005. – Fireworks; sale prohibited; exceptions authorized by mayor.

It shall be unlawful for any person to possess, use or sell any materials used as explosives, or any goods known as firecrackers or fireworks, in the city.

The application of this section may be dispensed with by the mayor upon proper application for exhibition at a fair, celebration, or special event upon issuance of a permit by the mayor designating certain persons to be in charge of such exhibition of fireworks.

There will be a permitted Fireworks Show at 9 p.m. inside the City Of Thibodaux. The fireworks display will be visible from Peltier Park on July 4th. This event is open to the public and free admission. Please be safe, while you celebrate our Nations Independence.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to wish everyone safe travels during this holiday and offer a few safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Plan a safe way to get home before the party starts.

Never drive if you have had anything containing alcohol to drink.

If you plan to walk home, have a sober friend secure you a cab or uber. Walking impaired is not safe.

If in Thibodaux, report impaired drivers to the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or contact 911.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of our partners for helping spread the word about the importance of not drinking and driving – even if it is just one drink. Together, we can keep Thibodaux safe and a great place to live. Have a safe and fun-filled 4th of July.