2023 Night Out Against Crime Slated for Tuesday, October 3

The 2023 Night Out Against Crime will take place on Tuesday, October 3. This year marks the 40th year of the nationwide event. National Night Out is a yearlong community building campaign designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in the National Night Out Against Crime scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Thibodaux Family Church & Thibodaux Police Department Housing Authority will host each a site for the event in the City Limits of Thibodaux, and Thibodaux Police Officers along with other first responders will be attending to meet community members to discuss crime prevention and any other concerns. The event will have a K-9 demonstration, free food, games, entertainment and many other activities and fun for the kids. Agencies will also have various fleet equipment available for viewing at the event. The Thibodaux Family Church location (785 N. Canal Boulevard) & the Thibodaux Police Department Housing Authority (1425 Eagle Drive) will be the only two locations available to citizens within the City Limits of Thibodaux. Please come out and share this great partnership between law enforcement and the community.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that LPSO will also be participating in 2023 Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, October 3 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Citizens will host block parties throughout the parish, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be attending to meet community members to discuss crime prevention and any other concerns. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will supply each party with some food items and coloring books courtesy of Bayou Region Crime Stoppers. Each party host, though, is encouraged to organize additional food, refreshments and fun with attendees from their community.

Anyone interested in hosting a block party is asked to contact Deputy Melissa Simmons at (985) 449-4478 or via email at melissa-simmons@lpso.net. The deadline to contact Deputy Simmons to get on the official block party list is Wednesday, September 20, 2023.