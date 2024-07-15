2024-2025 Terrebonne Parish Opening of School Information

Terrebonne Parish Recreation Tackle Football Registration Opens for 2024 Season
July 15, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Recreation Tackle Football Registration Opens for 2024 Season
July 15, 2024

Terrebonne Parish public school students’ first day of school is Monday, August 5, 2024. Below you can find links to all the important information families need before students begin!

 

School Uniforms: H-3.4 Mandatory School Uniforms FINAL 5-7-24
Alternate School Uniform Shirt: 2024-2025 Alternative School Uniform Shirts
School Take-in & Dismissal Times: 2024-2025 SCHOOL TAKE-IN DISMISSAL TIMES
2024-2025 School Calendar: 2024-2025 SCHOOL CALENDAR
Technology in Schools: Technology in the Schools 2024-2025
Child Nutrition Information: 2024-2025 Child Nutrition Program

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

July 14, 2024

LDWF Announces Funding Availability for Large-Scale Alternative Oyster Culture Projects

Read more