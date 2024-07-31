2024 Firemen’s Fair Generates Net Profits of $1.2 Million

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department recently announced the 2024 Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair net profit amounting to $1,243,788.

The fair dates back to 1883, when the community honored the local firemen and raised $250 at the first fair. The 2024 fair, which ran from May 2 to May 5, brought over 27,000 people to Thibodaux and raised $1.2 million.

The announcement was made at the Annual Grand Marshal/Firemen’s Appreciation Dinner. The 2024 Grand Marshal Grady Gaubert was honored and presented with a symbolic red jacket for his dedicated service.

Fair Chairman Walton Guidry, Fire Chief Tony Boudreaux, and Fire Board President Jimmy Ledet acknowledged the hard work of the department members, the supportive community, past Grand Marshals, and the City Administration, crediting them for their roles in the fair’s success.

Also, Assistant Fair Chairman Stephen Kees was honored with the inaugural Nathan Oubre Memorial Service Award for his dedicated service to the fair. At the event, Tommy Eschete was announced as the 2025 Grand Marshal, and upon acceptance, Eschete expressed his honor in being selected and underlined his commitment to contributing to the success of next year’s fair.

Visit www.firemensfair.com for more information.