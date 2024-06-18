2024 Results from the Joint Regional Child Passenger Safety Seat Checkpoint

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that results are in from the Joint Regional Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Seat Check Point that took place on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

In partnership with the South Central Planning & Development Commission and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force (LPSTF), the Thibodaux Police Department and numerous other agencies located in the South Central Regional Safety Coalition (SCRSC) participated in a Joint Regional Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Seat Check Point.

As a result of the checkpoint, participating officers made contact with 892 vehicles/occupants, resulting in 1 child seat violation, 4 seatbelt violations, 18 non-moving violations, 0 towed vehicles and 1 arrest. Officers and (CPS) Technicians were able educate 18 parents/guardians and gave away 6 child safety seats.

In 2022, this checkpoint (Region 3) produced the highest numbers in the State of Louisiana as far as education and enforcement at a checkpoint. Although there has been a decrease in numbers over the last two years, with motor vehicle injuries being the leading cause of death among children in the United States, these efforts remain a top priority in our region.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank the participating agencies and would like to remind our community partners of the importance of properly restraining both yourself and loved ones in a vehicle.

Participating Agencies: