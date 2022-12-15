21 tornadoes strike Louisiana within 24 hours

Louisiana was hit by 21 tornadoes in the last 24 hours. Officials have confirmed that those tornadoes took the lives of at least three individuals.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:

Donna and I are praying for the families and communities who lost loved ones and everyone who suffered injuries or lost their homes.

I spent today touring tornado damage in North Louisiana, and I’ll be doing the same tomorrow in southern areas of our state. I can tell you from today’s tour that the damage is great, but the generosity and love being shown by the neighbors of tornado victims is even greater.

As we recover from these tornadoes, I want to encourage you to do a few things: 1) Listen to your local officials, and don’t go sight-seeing in damaged areas. 2) If you have an extended power outage and choose to use a generator, make sure you practice proper generator safety. You can find more info on that at the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal 3) Please report damage to our self-reporting damage survey at damage.la.gov. This doesn’t replace an insurance claim and it does not guarantee you will receive any sort of government aid, but it will help us coordinate our response. 4) Be mindful of your mental health. It’s OK to not be OK, and you are not alone. You can call the Louisiana Department of Health ‘s Office of Behavioral Health Help Line at 1-877-664-2248, or call or text 988 to reach the suicide and crisis lifeline.