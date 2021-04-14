2,255,300 vaccine doses administered in Louisiana

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 450,673. That’s 2,569 more cases since Thursday. 383,781 cases are confirmed; 66,892 are probable.

The state is reporting 64 new deaths since Thursday, bringing the total to 10,264 deaths. 9,385 are confirmed; 879 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 2,255,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 103,298 more since Monday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,427 cases. There are 7,175 confirmed and 2,252 probable. That’s 26 more cases since Thursday. They are reporting 202 deaths; 187 are confirmed and 15 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 1-7 is 1.10%, down 8.33% from the week prior, which was 1.20%. Incidence is 18.35.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,956 cases. There are 7,872 confirmed and 2,084 probable. That’s 46 more cases since Thursday. They are reporting 219 deaths; 200 are confirmed and 19 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 1-7 is 2.00%, up 42.86% from the week prior, which was 1.40%. Incidence is 45.04.

Statewide, there are 325 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 49 are on ventilators. That’s 24 more patients since Thursday, and 5 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,732,014, which is 85,556 more tests than Thursday. There are 6,172,080 molecular tests and 559,934 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 124,367 tests in Lafourche (106,075 molecular and 18,292 antigen) and 123,124 tests in Terrebonne (110,259 molecular and 12,865 antigen). That’s 1,334 more tests in Lafourche and 1,473 more in Terrebonne since Thursday.