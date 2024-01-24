$3.3 million in disaster aid announced for Lafourche parish

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced $14,006,597 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricanes Ida and Laura and severe storms ripped through Louisiana, and many communities are still rebuilding. I’m grateful to see that this $14 million will help Louisianians’ recovery efforts throughout our state,” said Kennedy.

“Hurricanes and severe weather are a part of life for Louisianans, but our communities are resilient through it all,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help our state recover from past weather events and prepare for the next storm.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$3,310,409 to Lafourche Parish for permanent repairs to the Larose Park as a result of Hurricane Ida.

$4,237,757 to the Beauregard Electrical Cooperative for permanent work repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$4,173,482 to the Natchitoches Parish Port Commission for dock repairs as a result of severe storms and flooding.