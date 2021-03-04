33 Louisiana Legislators Sign Letter Asking Governor Edwards to Reopen Louisiana

In an effort led by State Representative Rick Edmonds, 33 Louisiana Legislators signed a letter asking Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and to end the statewide mask mandate.
“…We join together this day, to encourage you to reopen Louisiana. It is time to lift statewide restrictions on the capacity of all businesses and facilities and lift the statewide mask mandate,” reads the letter.
“With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates,” the letter continues.
Local legislators that signed the letter include: Rep. Beryl Amedee; Senator Mike Fesi; Rep. Bryan Fontenot; Rep. Joesph Orgeron; Rep. Jerome Zeringue.
See the entire letter here: FINAL 3-4-21 Reopen Letter