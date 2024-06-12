36 new cameras installed in Downtown Thibodaux, promoting safety of community members

The City of Thibodaux has recently installed 36 new security cameras in 9 different locations to help provide safety and comfort in Downtown Thibodaux.

Each of the 9 locations were strategically chosen and equipped with a box (storing 4 cameras a piece) that offer a 270-degree panoramic view of the streets, making sure to maximize public safety, protect property, and prevent crimes.

“We put a huge emphasis on our downtown community, and these security cameras are just another level of safety for our residents down there during and after business hours,” explained Mayor Kevin Clement. “We don’t have a huge problem with crime downtown, but we just want to make everyone feel as safe as possible.”

Installing security cameras is not the only safety measure being taken, however –the City of Thibodaux has almost completed a lighting project downtown, providing 35% more light than there was previously. The new lighting, combined with the security cameras, will provide extra safety during the nighttime, particularly for those frequenting bars, restaurants, and festivals.

The 36 new security cameras were paid for by the City of Thibodaux, with funds allocated for the project in October of 2023. “We are all very happy to have these cameras installed for the community,” said Mayor Clement. “You can’t put a price on safety.”

For more information about the project, please reach out to the City of Thibodaux.