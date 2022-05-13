3D Dance Academy to host Disney Tea Party

Grab your glass shoes and tiaras, 3D Dance Academy of Houma invites you to attend a tea party fit for a princess. The dance academy is excited to announce its Disney Tea Party will take place on Saturday, June 4, at 3D Dance Academy.

The event will kick off at 3 p.m., and will host an afternoon filled with dancing and sing-alongs to all of the hit Disney songs. The royal guests will enjoy tea served with light snacks, and photos with their favorite Disney princesses.

Registration for the event is $20 and can be completed online. Guests are encouraged to register now as spots are limited. For more information, visit 3D Dance Academy website.