3D Dance Academy to host Disney Tea Party

May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022

Grab your glass shoes and tiaras, 3D Dance Academy of Houma invites you to attend a tea party fit for a princess. The dance academy is excited to announce its Disney Tea Party will take place on Saturday, June 4, at 3D Dance Academy.



The event will kick off at 3 p.m., and will host an afternoon filled with dancing and sing-alongs to all of the hit Disney songs. The royal guests will enjoy tea served with light snacks, and photos with their favorite Disney princesses.

Registration for the event is $20 and can be completed online. Guests are encouraged to register now as spots are limited. For more information, visit 3D Dance Academy website.



