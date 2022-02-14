$4.2 Million Headed to Louisiana Seafood Processors

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $4,229,669 will be made available in grants for Louisiana’s seafood processors. Louisiana received the second-highest amount of the $50 million allotments. This funding is linked to COVID and the pandemic’s impact on the impacted fishing industry. For example, because of the shutdown of restaurants and lowered capacities in businesses, there was less demand.

“Louisiana fishers have seen incredible challenges over the past several years – record natural disasters, unfair and illegal fishing practices from other countries, burdensome regulations, and the pandemic. We have some of the best seafood, the best restaurants, and the top commercial fishing sector in the continental United States. These funds will be a lifeline to some of our struggling fishing communities in Louisiana in a time of need,” Graves said.

Just recently, Graves again reiterated his request for the U.S. Department of Commerce to declare a “Fishery Disaster Determination” – related to Hurricane Ida – which would provide non-competitive, targeted relief. Graves’ ask came after a recent economic assessment verifies what we have been saying about the impact on our fishing communities. He is also working to reform the disaster designation process for the fishing community.

Immediately after Hurricane Ida, we worked to secure $200 million in federal funding for fisheries disaster assistance, but this down payment can’t be made available for rebuilding our resources until a fisheries disaster has been determined. Under law, only the U.S. Secretary of Commerce can make this determination.