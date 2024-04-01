$41,138,167 announced in FEMA grants for Hurricane Ida damage to Ellender Memorial High School

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Louisiana will receive $63,156,656.36 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in hurricane and flood relief.

“Hurricane Ida left great damage to Terrebonne Parish schools, and Hurricane Delta caused destruction to many of Louisiana’s state buildings. This $43 million will help Louisianians rebuild their communities,”said Kennedy.

“The road to recovery after a storm can be long, but Louisiana is resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “With this funding, our communities can continue to rebuild and prepare for the future.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: