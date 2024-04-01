$41,138,167 announced in FEMA grants for Hurricane Ida damage to Ellender Memorial High School

Houma native Ella Chestnut breaks LSU 10,000-meter run recordApril 1, 2024
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Louisiana will receive $63,156,656.36 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in hurricane and flood relief.
“Hurricane Ida left great damage to Terrebonne Parish schools, and Hurricane Delta caused destruction to many of Louisiana’s state buildings. This $43 million will help Louisianians rebuild their communities,”said Kennedy.
“The road to recovery after a storm can be long, but Louisiana is resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “With this funding, our communities can continue to rebuild and prepare for the future.”
The FEMA aid will fund the following:
|Grant Awarded
|Recipient
|Project Description
|$41,138,166.80
|Terrebonne Parish School Board
|This grant will provide federal funding for damages to the Ellender Memorial High School as a result of Hurricane Ida.
|$15,010,476.17
|Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Inc
|This grant will provide federal funding for system wide electrical infrastructure repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura.
|$1,803,227.29
|Office of Risk Management
|This grant will provide federal funding for repairs to various state buildings and equipment as a result of Hurricane Delta.
|$2,098,717.40
|Vernon Parish
|This grant will provide federal funding as a result of widespread flood damage in March 2016 and Hurricane Ida.
|$3,106,068.70
|Calcasieu Parish
|This grant will provide federal funding for the construction of four regional detention ponds to alleviate flooding to residential communities across the Parish.