4PM update: Ida continues to gain strength

Hurricane Ida is gaining strength, adding another 5mph to hit 105mph. It made a very slight shift to the east, but still aiming for Terrebonne. Rain and winds will start tomorrow morning. Both parishes are under a 6pm curfew until further notice.

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 26.2 North, longitude 87.0 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion should continue through late Sunday or early Monday, followed by a slower northward motion on Monday. A northeastward turn is forecast by Monday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move over the central Gulf of Mexico through tonight. Ida is then expected to make landfall along the coast of Louisiana within the hurricane warning area on Sunday, and then move inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi later on Monday and Monday night.

Satellite imagery indicates that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday. Weakening is expected after landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). NOAA buoy 42003, located about 90 miles (145 km) east of the eye, reported peak one-minuted sustained winds of 54 mph (83 km/h) with a gust to 58 mph (94 km/h) within the past hour or so. The estimated minimum central pressure is 976 mb (28.82 inches).