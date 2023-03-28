$5.1 million awarded to Terrebonne General in disaster aid from FEMA

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently announced $5,157,913 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster aid grant for Louisiana to Terrebonne General Health System.

“I’m thankful this $5.1 million will support the Terrebonne General’s recovery so its staff can continue to prioritize the health and safety of Louisianians,” said Kennedy.

“During a disaster, our medical centers are on the front lines,” said Cassidy. “This funding will help to ensure that the medical center is prepared and ready to assist when the next storm hits.”

“The $5,157,913.00 disaster grant from FEMA will certainly assist Terrebonne General Health System with significant repairs to damage sustained during Hurricane Ida,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO, of Terrebonne General Health System. “We appreciate the assistance of U.S. Senator John Kennedy and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, MD, in helping us to secure these much-needed funds to ensure the viability of healthcare for the people of Terrebonne and the Bayou Regions.”