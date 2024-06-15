$5.9 million in aid for Hurricanes Laura, Ida announced for south Louisiana

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced $5,940,149 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricanes Laura and Ida left behind destruction and debris in south Louisiana. This $5.9 million will help Louisianians clear debris and repair damage to their bridges and schools,” said Kennedy.

“Hurricane Laura and Ida physically impacted our communities, but it did not rattle our resiliency,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This money will help South Louisiana rebuild and prepare for the next storm.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$2,683,859 to St. John the Baptist Parish for debris removal resulting from Hurricane Ida.

$1,639,110 to the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association to repair damages to the Combon Bridge’s electrical infrastructure resulting from Hurricane Ida.