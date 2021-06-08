$50,000 unclaimed Powerball ticket sold in Houma set to expire soon

No one has stepped forward to claim a $50,000 Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize won on Jan. 13, 2021, that was sold in Houma, the Louisiana Lottery announced.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cannata’s Family Market and is set to expire July 12, 2021, the Lottery said.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win $50,000. The winning numbers for the Jan. 13 drawing were 04-19-23-25-49 and the Powerball number was 14.

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize.

In response to the pandemic, Lottery claims offices are open to the public by appointment only. Prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.