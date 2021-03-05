504 new cases reported in Friday totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 433,045. That’s 504 more cases since yesterday. 371,994 cases are confirmed; 61,051 are probable.

The state is reporting 30 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,716 deaths. 9,007 are confirmed; 709 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/1/21 is 415,954, which is 7,491 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,203 cases. There are 7,044 confirmed and 2,159 probable. That’s 10 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 3.00%, down 31.82% from the week prior, which was 4.40%. Incidence is 124.34.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,616 cases. There are 7,648 confirmed and 1,968 probable. That’s 33 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 204 deaths; 188 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 4.20%, down 36.36% from the week prior, which was 6.60%. Incidence is 146.82.

Statewide, there are 538 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 77 are on ventilators. That’s 16 less patient since yesterday, and 3 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,079,589, which is 21,947 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,613,095 molecular tests and 466,494 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 112,900 tests in Lafourche (97,776 molecular and 15,124 antigen) and 111,068 tests in Terrebonne (100,545 molecular and 10,523 antigen). That’s 315 more tests in Lafourche and 390 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.