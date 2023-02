5th Annual Elementary Beta State Convention winners!

The 5th Annual Elementary Beta Convention for Louisiana was held February 6-7, 2023 in Lafayette. Local schools competed for state honors. Congratulations to all schools who participated!

NATIONAL ELIGIBLE COMPETITIONS

COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY ELEMENTARY

2nd Place: Colin Walker (Houma Christian School )

CREATIVE WRITING ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Scarleztt Godkin (Montegut Middle School )

ENGINEERING ELEMENTARY

3rd Place: St. Bernadette School

FIBER ARTS ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Arabella Porche (Lisa Park Elementary School )

2nd Place: Melissa Benevides (Montegut Middle School )

HAND DRAWN ANIME ELEMENTARY

4th Place: Lathan Bolden (Lisa Park Elementary School )

JEWELRY ELEMENTARY

4th Place: Jazire Landry (Lisa Park Elementary School )

LANGUAGE ARTS 4TH GRADE

4th Place: Sloane Bordelon (Houma Christian School )

LANGUAGE ARTS 5TH GRADE

3rd Place: Lily LeBoeuf (St. Bernadette School )

LIVING LITERATURE ELEMENTARY

2nd Place: Montegut Middle School

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS ELEMENTARY

2nd Place: Bourg Elementary

4th Place: Lisa Park Elementary School

ONSITE ART DRAWING ELEMENTARY

4th Place: Shawn Guidry (Mulberry Elementary School )

PAINTING ELEMENTARY

5th Place: Arabella Porche (Lisa Park Elementary School )

PERFORMING ARTS ELEMENTARY – SOLO, DUO, TRIO – VARIETY ACT

2nd Place: Houma Christian School

PERFORMING ARTS ELEMENTARY SMALL GROUP

2nd Place: Houma Christian School

PORTFOLIO ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Bourg Elementary

QUILLING ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Emeline LeCompte (Bourg Elementary )

3rd Place: Sonoma Nickoson (Lisa Park Elementary School )

RECYCLABLE ART ELEMENTARY

3rd Place: Rose Amedee (Broadmoor Elementary School )

ROBOTICS ELEMENTARY

2nd Place: Mulberry Elementary School

SCULPTURE ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Mia Martin (Bourg Elementary )

2nd Place: Juliet Schion (Lisa Park Elementary School )

SOCIAL STUDIES 5TH GRADE

5th Place: Eli Picou (Montegut Middle School )

SONGFEST ELEMENTARY

2nd Place: St. Bernadette School

4th Place: Montegut Middle School

SPANISH 4TH GRADE

4th Place: Marian Maza (Bourg Elementary )

SPANISH 5TH GRADE

4th Place: Elizabeth Polmarez (Montegut Middle School )

SPEECH ELEMENTARY

2nd Place: Chloe Adams (Houma Christian School )

4th Place: Piercelyn Douglas (Lisa Park Elementary School )

TECHNOLOGY ELEMENTARY

5th Place: Mulberry Elementary School

THREE DIMENSIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Houma Christian School

TWO DIMENSIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTARY

2nd Place: Bourg Elementary

5th Place: Houma Christian School

WOODWORKING ELEMENTARY

2nd Place: Calleigh Luke (Bourg Elementary )

3rd Place: Max Dardar (Montegut Middle School )

LOCAL STATE COMPETITIONS

CAMPAIGN SKIT ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Houma Christian School

4th Place: Broadmoor Elementary School

CLUB TRADING PIN ELEMENTARY

1st Place: Lisa Park Elementary School