$6.5 million announced in Hurricane Ida aid for Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes

Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $7,714,438 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Ida ripped through Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes, and Hurricane Laura wreaked havoc in Calcasieu Parish. This $7.7 million will help Louisianians in south Louisiana continue restoring their communities,”said Kennedy.

“The effects of Hurricanes Laura and Ida are still felt deeply throughout Louisiana, but our communities are resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help South Louisiana continue to rebuild and prepare for future storms.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$2,796,235 to the Lafourche Parish Hospital Service District #1 for reconciliation of management costs incurred as a result of Hurricane Ida.

$2,385,389 to the Terrebonne Parish for replacement of the Agriculture Center Office as a result of Hurricane Ida.

$1,368,847 to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation District #4 for the replacement of the Grand Caillou community pool as a result of Hurricane Ida.