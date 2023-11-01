$6.7 million in Hurricane Ida aid announced for Terrebonne Parish

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., yesterday announced $6,747,163 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Ida left a great deal of damage behind when it hit Terrebonne Parish. I’m grateful to see this $6.7 million help these Louisianians as they rebuild for the future,” said Kennedy.

“The best way to recover from a flood is not never flood at all,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will repair flood prone homes in Terrebonne Parish and ensure they are protected when the next storm hits.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: