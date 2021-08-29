6am update: Ida’s winds increase to 150mph

Winds speeds for hurricane Ida have increased to a sustained 150 mph. We are about six hours from landfall somewhere in Terrebonne or Lafourche parishes. This is an extremely dangerous storm.

A category 4 storm has winds from 130-156 mph. A category 5 is 157 mph and higher. At this point, truthfully, the classification doesn’t matter. Wind gusts will be in the 160s.

As hard as it is for me to write this, it is past the time to evacuate for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. At this point, please secure your home and hunker down.

The effects from the storm will start to be felt around noon.