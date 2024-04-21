70 seedling oak trees donated to Lafourche Parish School District for students to plant

In celebration of Earth Day 2024, UPS is partnering with Neighborhood Forest Organization to donate seedling trees to different school districts across Louisiana!

The Lafourche Parish School District was recently surprised by UPS Driver James “Big Brown” Joseph, who presented Superintendent Jarod Martin with 70 seedling oak trees to be distributed to students throughout the the parish, as part of the “Giving Trees to Children” Initiative.

Photos provided by the Lafourche Parish School District

“This came as a total surprise to us yesterday afternoon,” said Dean Guidry, Communication Specialist for the Lafourche Parish School District. “When you think about it, after everything we have been through with Hurricane Ida destroying so much of our area, it’s a wonderful thing to be able to replant trees in our area. We can’t wait to distribute these trees to our students and watch them plant them.”

The 70 seedling oak trees will be delivered to different schools in Lafourche Parish sometime next week. Stay tuned for pictures of where these baby trees will find their new homes!