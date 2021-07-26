7,592 new Covid-19 cases reported over the weekend

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 520,435. That’s 7,592 new cases reported over the weekend.

The state also reported 14 new deaths, bring the total to 10,914.

(Editor’s note: Since this report includes a few days worth of data, the numbers are historically higher.)

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 1,221 Covid patients in the hospital as of today. 113 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lafourche is reporting 11,537 total cases.

Terrebonne is reporting 12,093 total cases.

Percent positivity rates for our area, as of last Wednesday, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/8 – 7/14 is now at 11.5%, up 35.29% from the week prior, which was 8.5%. Today’s numbers show 32.06% of our population is completely vaccinated.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/8 – is now at 12.4%, up 27.84% from the week prior, which was 9.7%. Today’s numbers show 28.99% of our population is completely vaccinated.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 32.6% of their population is fully vaccinated. Terrebonne parish is reporting 29.44% of their population is fully vaccinated.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.