7pm update: Ida now a Category 3 storm, moving slowly towards northwest

From NHC:

At 7 p.m. CDT, the center of Hurricane Ida was located inland over Louisiana about 25 miles (40 km) west-southwest of New Orleans and about 55 miles (85 km) southeast of Baton Rouge. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn toward the north is expected overnight, followed by a slightly faster northeastward motion by Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move farther inland over southeastern Louisiana tonight. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of western Mississippi Monday and Monday night, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.



Doppler radar data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Ida is a dangerous category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 944 mb (27.88 inches). A Florida Coastal Monitoring Program observing station located northeast of Raceland, Louisiana, recently reported a minimum pressure of 945 mb (27.91). A sustained wind of 62 mph (100 km/h) with a gust of 83 mph (133 km/h) was recently observed at New Orleans International Airport. A sustained wind of 62 mph (100 km/h) and a gust of 85 mph (137 km/h) was recently reported at Frenier Landing, Louisiana. Rapid weakening is expected during the next day or so, however, Ida is forecast to remain a hurricane through late tonight and remain a tropical storm until Monday afternoon.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

– Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River…12-16 ft

– Morgan City, LA to Port Fourchon, LA …8-12 ft

– Mouth of the Mississippi River to Bay St. Louis, MS incl. Lake Borgne…8-12 ft

– Burns Point, LA to Morgan City, LA…6-8 ft

– Lake Pontchartrain…5-8 ft

– Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL border…4-7 ft

– Lake Maurepas…4-6 ft

– East of Intracoastal City, LA to Burns Point, LA incl. Vermilion Bay…3-5 ft

– MS/AL state line to AL/FL border incl. Mobile Bay…3-5 ft

– Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Intracoastal City, LA…1-3 ft

– AL/FL state line to Okaloosa/Walton County Line incl. Pensacola Bay…1-3 ft

Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation values may be higher than those shown above.

Heavy rainfall from Ida will continue to impact the southeast Louisiana coast, spreading northeast into the Lower Mississippi Valley this evening into Monday. Total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through Monday. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding impacts.

The next advisory will be issued at 10 p.m. CDT