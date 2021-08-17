86th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival canceled

The 86th annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has been canceled due to concerns over the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in our state.

“After much deliberation of the benefits and risks of having this year’s 86th Festival celebration, the Festival Board has decided to cancel this year’s events,” reads the Board’s press release. “This decision was not made lightly, and it was made after multiple conversations with the Louisiana Department of Health, local physicians, our regional hospitals, and the community.”

The festival is held annually in Morgan City, traditionally over Labor Day weekend. This year’s festival was scheduled for Sept 3-6, 2021.

See the full letter from the board below: